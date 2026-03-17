Dhurandhar The Revenge releases tomorrow from 5:00 pm and the excitement is historic to say the least. The censor process finally got over today, March 17, and Bollywood Hungama in this article will exclusively focus on the cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces visuals in 4 violent scenes in Dhurandhar The Revenge by 34 seconds; censors abusive words

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Dhurandhar The Revenge with an 'A' certificate. However, the Examining Committee (EC) asked for 21 cuts and modifications.

To begin with, abusive words were asked to be muted and some abuses were asked to be replaced. No details have been provided in the cut list about these cuss words. At another point, a non-abusive word was replaced. In two places, a word was muted while a name was replaced, possibly with a fictional name.

Coming to the visual cuts, the visuals of hitting the head with a hammer was reduced by 2 seconds. A violent scene of hitting the head with cement blocks was shortened by 4 seconds. 4 second visuals of smashing the eye was also asked to be reduced. The visuals of beheading and kicking were reduced by 24 seconds.

In two places, the EC asked for correction, one regarding a historical event (only in the subtitles) and the other with regards to the name of a city.

Further, the makers were asked to add a separate disclaimer on drugs and a disclaimer that read 'This film includes disturbing content, and viewer discretion is strongly recommended'. The names of the chapters were also mentioned in Hindi. The AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) certificate was submitted for scenes of animals. Lastly, official permission letter for the use of Prime Minister's references and news footage in the film were submitted.

This way, 94 seconds or 1 minute and 34 seconds of the footage was deleted by the CBFC. Once these changes were made, Dhurandhar The Revenge was given a censor certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned in the certificate, is 229.06 minutes. In other words, Dhurandhar The Revenge is 3 hours 49 minutes and 6 seconds.

Dhurandhar's first part was 214.01 minutes long. Hence, the sequel is only 15 minutes longer.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios.

Also Read: Explained: How Dhurandhar part 1 and 2’s UAE-GCC ban could cost as much as lifetime numbers of Ghajini, Stree, Gangubai Kathiawadi

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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