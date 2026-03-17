The controversy surrounding the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil has escalated, with authorities now stepping in following allegations that the track features vulgar and sexually suggestive content. According to an India Today report, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the matter and take appropriate action. Reportedly, the board has been asked to ensure the removal of the song from media platforms if the allegations are found to be valid.

Government asks CBFC to review Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt starrer song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’: Report

The track features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, and has drawn criticism from multiple quarters. Critics have raised concerns over its lyrics, visuals and choreography, alleging that it promotes vulgarity and objectifies women, with potential impact on younger audiences.

Officials have also suggested that monitoring mechanisms for obscene or objectionable content in films and music videos could be tightened. If necessary, amendments to existing film certification rules may be considered to prevent the circulation of content deemed indecent or harmful to public morality.

The issue gained further traction after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) formally wrote to the CBFC and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking immediate intervention.

In its letter, the association termed the matter a "serious public concern," alleging that the song includes double-meaning content and does not meet the standards of decency expected in Indian cinema. It also pointed to what it described as an "alarming trend" in the industry, where certain songs are created to generate controversy and publicity.

AICWA has called for the song to be banned and removed from digital and broadcast platforms, and has urged authorities to reconsider the film’s certification.

Also Read: Armaan Malik slams KD: The Devil song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’, calls it a “new low”

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