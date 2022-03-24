The much-awaited film, RRR, will be out in cinemas in less than 24 hours. There's considerable excitement for the film as the trailer has promised tons of entertainment. Moreover, it's directed by Baahubali director S S Rajamouli. He enjoys tremendous trust among audiences as he directed the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. As a result, the trade and audience are expecting RRR to be an out-and-out action entertainer.

BREAKING: RRR expected to release in around 8000 screens worldwide; first half is 1 hour 38 minutes long

Bollywood Hungama has found out interesting details about the screen count of the film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "RRR will have a very wide release across the world, considering the hype. In the Hindi version in India, it is expected to release in around 3200 screens. Down South, it'll have a screen count anywhere between 3000 to 3500."

The source further said, "In overseas, it'll easily release in around 1750 screens. In fact, it's difficult to give an exact number as the screens are still being added." In all, RRR will be played on more than 8000 screens worldwide.

Bollywood Hungama last week had exclusively revealed that RRR will have the largest release in IMAX screens worldwide, in more than 100 theatres.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has also found another interesting piece of information. This website had exclusively revealed that RRR's duration is 3 hours and 1 minute after the makers voluntarily removed around 5 minutes of the film in December 2021. A source from the exhibition sector said, "The first half of RRR is lengthier, as it's around 1 hour and 38 minutes long. But that's fine if the film is gripping. Even the first half of Pushpa was of 1 hour and 35 minutes duration and no one complained."

