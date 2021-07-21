There are reports that Ranbir Kapoor has said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s proposed musical love story Baiju Bawra.

Sources close to Bhansali say, “Ranbir has not been offered Baiju Bawra. The only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Guzaarish. Bhansali offered him the role that was eventually played by Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir had a valid reason for turning it down. He told Bhansali, ‘How can I play a supporting role to Hrithik Roshan? It will typecast me as supporting actor.’ And that was that.”

About the casting of Baiju Bawra, the source close to Bhansali productions says, “It is Ranveer Singh who is being seriously considered for the part. Nothing has been finalized yet. Right now Bhansali’s focus is on the casting of Heera Mandi.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor opts out of Baiju Bawra again?

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.