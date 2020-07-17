Ranveer Singh seems to be getting back on his feet and plans to resume work soon. He has been in self-quarantine with his superstar wife Deepika Padukone these past few months. With the work resuming for many amid the pandemic, it seems like the actor has already begun prep for his next with Zoya Akhtar which will be a gangster crime drama. He is reportedly playing an undercover cop who infiltrates an underworld group.

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh headed to Bandra salon to meet his hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar to work on different styles for his look test with Akhtar. Yewalekar has previously worked on Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and the next 83 looks before. Ahead of the look test, he went to the salon to work on his hairstyle in order to make a good impression. Since will be playing a cop, he will sport clean shaven avatar. As he goes undercover, he wants to curate diverse avatars to look different from his cop avatar.

Ranveer Singh was seen wearing mask and was maintaining social distancing as he stepped out after four months since the lockdown commenced.

Zoya Akhtar's film reportedly stars Katrina Kaif too alongside Ranveer Singh. If everything falls into place, they will begin shooting in 2021. Meanwhile, Akhtar is yet to make official announcement.

