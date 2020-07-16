ZEE5, India’s largest video streaming platform announced its next Original film, written, directed and produced by national award-winning filmmaker, Prakash Jha, Pareeksha - The Final Test; produced by Prakash Jha Productions. Inspired by real events, it will make a sharp comment on the traditional Indian education system. It is now all set to premiere on ZEE5 on 6th August 2020.

National award-winning filmmaker, Prakash Jha, who wrote-directed and produced the film says, “Pareeksha is very close to my heart because it deals with the education system. It’s an inspirational story of a father who has dreams for his bright son and is willing to go to any length to give him a good education. I think the film will resonate with the audience and I can’t wait to see how they respond to the teaser.”

The teaser starts with Adil Hussain (Bucchi) as a happy-go-lucky rickshaw-wala, taking a bunch of kids to school. The narrative revolves around Bucchi’s tempest beneath for his biggest dream to provide decent education to his son. In the humdrum of their daily life, he is seen taking every chance to accomplish that dream. But will his urge take him on a dangerous path and shatter all that he holds dear?

Starring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film had its India Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section and will premiere at the London Indian Film Festival.

Inspired by real events, Pareeksha – The Final Test makes a sharp comment on our education system. Good quality education which has become the monopoly of the rich, remains inaccessible to the masses further dividing our society. Resonating from the real experience of an IPS officer, Shri Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives us a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve the opportunity.

