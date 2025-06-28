The unprecedented success of Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, laid the foundation for Maddock Films to build its own horror-comedy universe. This cinematic world already features popular names like Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Now, the latest buzz suggests that Ranveer Singh may also be joining this growing universe.

Ranveer Singh to join Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe?

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the production revealed, “Ranveer has been in conversations with Dinesh for a while. He was at the Maddock office last week. The makers wanted a fresh energy to drive the next chapter, and Ranveer is keen to explore the genre. The paperwork is likely to be completed soon.” The source further added, “The idea is to create an Avengers-style culmination down the road. They are discussing dates, as Ranveer will soon wrap up Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. He has also allotted dates for Don 3. This project is expected to go on floors in early 2026.”

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor Maddock Films has officially confirmed or denied the report. However, the possibility of seeing Ranveer enter the horror-comedy space is exciting, especially since this would mark his first project in the genre. Additionally, it has been a while since fans have seen him in a full-fledged role, with his last release being Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

Speaking of his current projects, Ranveer is presently shooting for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Beyond that, he also has Don 3 lined up in his upcoming slate.

Also Read: Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.