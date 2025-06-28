Actress Ileana D’Cruz may appear less frequently on the big screen these days and rarely gives interviews. Still, she continues to keep her fans updated about her personal life, be it her pregnancy journey or the challenges of motherhood. On June 28, the actress shared yet another heartwarming update: the birth of her second child, a baby boy, with husband Michael Dolan.

Ileana D’Cruz welcomes second child, shares name and photo

For those unaware, Ileana and Michael tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2023 and welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August of the same year.

Taking to Instagram, Ileana shared an adorable monochrome photograph showing the newborn sleeping peacefully. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Our hearts are so full.” The image also revealed the name and birthdate of their second child, Keanu Rafe Dolan, born on June 19, 2025.

Thousands of her fans took to the comments section to congratulate the actress. Among them was her Barfi! co-star Priyanka Chopra, who commented, “Congratulations beautiful.”

Ileana had confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024. A few months later, she hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, during which she opened up about her parenting values. “People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits… Love has to be earned, just like respect and happiness,” she said. She added, “I want to raise happy, healthy, kind children (I’m sure all parents do), and I will do my best to ensure that they know how loved they are.”

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024), co-starring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Before that, she featured in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely (2022). When Raid 2 was announced, fans were eager to see her reprise her role in the Ajay Devgn-led sequel. However, due to the responsibilities of early motherhood, Ileana opted out of the film and was eventually replaced by Vaani Kapoor.

