The overzealous PR machinery around certain stars often spins stories that serve their clients' agendas — even if they’re far from the truth. The latest “news” being floated for Allu Arjun fans is that he’s likely to replace Ranveer Singh in the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Shaktimaan, the iconic Doordarshan superhero series that aired from 1997 and ran for eight years.

Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”

Originally portrayed by Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan remains one of India’s most beloved homegrown superheroes. The film adaptation — currently in development — is being written and directed by actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, who has always had Ranveer Singh in mind for the titular role.

While speculative reports of casting changes surface periodically, with the most recent rumour linking Allu Arjun to the role, a source close to the project has dismissed the chatter outright.

“No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumours of his replacement clearly has their own agenda,” the source stated.

To get clarity, I reached out directly to Basil Joseph, who firmly confirmed, “Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh is not a 3-part project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.