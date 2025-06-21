comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.06.2025 | 9:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”

en Bollywood News Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”
By Subhash K. Jha -

The overzealous PR machinery around certain stars often spins stories that serve their clients' agendas — even if they’re far from the truth. The latest “news” being floated for Allu Arjun fans is that he’s likely to replace Ranveer Singh in the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Shaktimaan, the iconic Doordarshan superhero series that aired from 1997 and ran for eight years.

Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”

Basil Joseph shuts down casting rumours: “Shaktimaan is ONLY Ranveer Singh!”

Originally portrayed by Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan remains one of India’s most beloved homegrown superheroes. The film adaptation — currently in development — is being written and directed by actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, who has always had Ranveer Singh in mind for the titular role.

While speculative reports of casting changes surface periodically, with the most recent rumour linking Allu Arjun to the role, a source close to the project has dismissed the chatter outright.

“No one else is doing Shaktimaan. It is Ranveer Singh and no one else. Whoever is spreading rumours of his replacement clearly has their own agenda,” the source stated.

To get clarity, I reached out directly to Basil Joseph, who firmly confirmed, “Shaktimaan will be made only with Ranveer Singh.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh is not a 3-part project

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Get ready to catch a glimpse of…

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueliene Fernandez to be…

Aamir Khan HITS back at trolls slamming him…

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to be…

R. Madhavan and wife Sarita rent out BKC…

Ground Zero OTT release: Emraan…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification