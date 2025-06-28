A few days ago, actor Randeep Hooda made headlines with his mysterious bald look, sparking curiosity across the internet. Now, he’s once again in the spotlight—this time, for his latest real estate investment. While the secret behind his look remains under wraps, property documents reviewed by Square Yards reveal that the actor has purchased a luxurious apartment in Versova for Rs 5.63 crores.

Randeep Hooda buys lavish Versova apartment worth Rs 5.63 crores

According to the documents, the apartment is located on the 8th floor of a building named Bianca CHS. It has a built-up area of 1,530 sq. ft. The transaction was officially registered on June 10, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 33.78 lakhs and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. As of now, Randeep has neither confirmed nor denied the news of the purchase.

Taking Time Off to Give Back to Nature

On the professional front, the 48-year-old actor was last seen playing the antagonist in Sunny Deol’s Jaat. While he hasn’t officially announced any upcoming projects, it seems Randeep is currently on a short break, focusing on environmental initiatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Earlier this month, on the occasion of World Environment Day, he and his wife, Lin Laishram, planted over 500 trees near Kanha. Sharing the experience on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Forests are the lungs of our planet. They don’t just shelter wildlife, they sustain us all. Every time I walk through Kanha’s wild trails, I’m reminded that nature doesn’t need us — we need nature. Planting a tree may seem like a small act, but it’s a powerful one. It’s a step toward balance, toward giving back to the Earth that gives us everything.”

