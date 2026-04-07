Riding high on a massive box office streak, Ranveer Singh has added another milestone to his career by becoming the first-ever brand ambassador of Jindal Stainless. The collaboration marks a significant moment not just for the company, but also for the actor, who continues to expand his presence beyond films into impactful brand associations.

Ranveer Singh becomes first-ever brand ambassador of Jindal Stainless amid blockbuster success streak

This is the first time Jindal Stainless has onboarded a celebrity ambassador, with Ranveer Singh set to headline campaigns across television, digital, and social media platforms. The move is aimed at strengthening the brand’s outreach and bringing it closer to consumers across the country.

The announcement comes at a time when Ranveer Singh is enjoying a strong phase in his film career. The actor delivered back-to-back successes with Dhurandhar (December 2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge (March 2026), both of which performed impressively at the box office and reinforced his position as one of the industry’s most bankable stars.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, said, "Ranveer Singh represents not only the present but also the future of Indian cinema, deeply committed to the work behind performance. As Jindal Stainless embarks on its next phase of growth, his dynamic personality and strong connect with audiences make him a fitting partner, to help bring the versatility of stainless steel closer to people across the country."

Speaking about the association, Actor, Ranveer Singh, shared, "For many of us growing up in India, stainless steel has always been a familiar part of everyday life. It carries a sense of reliability and a distinctly Indian spirit. What makes this association special for me is that it represents values of trust, and authenticity I truly relate to. I'm excited to be associated with Jindal Stainless and look forward to taking the brand's story to audiences across the country."

Adding further perspective on the collaboration, Director - Corporate Affairs, Jindal Stainless, Mr Vijay Sharma, stated, "Through our association with Ranveer Singh, our first-ever brand ambassador, we aim to strengthen the awareness around stainless steel and its role in nation building. His wide appeal and strong connect with audiences will help us engage with a broader set of consumers and bring the story of stainless steel closer to everyday conversations."

While the company highlighted stainless steel’s role in sectors ranging from infrastructure to defence and aerospace, the spotlight firmly remains on Ranveer Singh, whose dynamic persona and wide-reaching popularity make him a natural fit for a nationwide campaign of this scale.

With this association, Ranveer Singh continues to solidify his position not just as a box office powerhouse, but also as one of the most sought-after faces for major brand endorsements in India.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shot Dhurandhar The Revenge climax in 48°C heat, reveals makeup artist: “Containers were literally burning”

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