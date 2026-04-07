EXCLUSIVE: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer to be launched on April 9 at a grand event ahead of its theatrical release on April 24

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has all eyes on it as the buzz around the film continues to grow, with lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr actively promoting it across platforms. Their fresh on-screen pairing has already created significant excitement among audiences, who love their chemistry and can’t wait to see them light up the big screen. The recently released songs ‘Chhap Tilak’ and ‘Aye Khudaa’ have further heightened anticipation, striking a chord with listeners for their soulful and romantic appeal, while offering a glimpse into the film’s emotional narrative.

EXCLUSIVE: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer to be launched on April 9 at a grand event ahead of its theatrical release on April 24

Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that the trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is all set to drop this week. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer launch will be held on a grand scale in Mumbai and will be attended by the film’s lead actors – Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr – and others. The songs have helped build awareness about the film and now the 2 minute and 36-minute-long trailer will give viewers an idea about the world shown in the film and the plot. The makers are confident that the buzz for the film will significantly go up once the promo is out.”

The source further said, “The casting is also exciting. This is Avinash’s first theatrical release as a positive main lead after the re-release success of Laila Majnu (2018). This is also Medha’s immediate next after the sleeper super-hit, 12th Fail (2023).”

Besides Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee and Rohit Chaudhary.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. The film being written and directed by Prasshant Jha, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. It is all set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

Also Read: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 makers drop ‘Aye Khudaa’ teaser in theatres with Dhurandhar 2; fans get exclusive first look

More Pages: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.