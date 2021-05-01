Bollywood Hungama

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty bring ‘Seeti Maar’ hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad on board for Cirkus 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has roped in hitmaker Devi Shri Prasad for his Ranveer Singh fronted movie Cirkus.  Celebrated music composer, singer, and performer Devi Sri Prasad, who is popularly known as the Rockstar DSP, has already composed two songs for the comedy of errors.

According to a tabloid, one is song is a dance anthem and the second one is a romantic track. While they had shot one song already, it is being said that the song has the potential to become a chartbuster. The second song will be filmed closer to the release and keeping the COVID-19 situation in check. Apart from the two songs, Hindi composers are also part of the project.

Devi Shri Prasad recently recreated Allu Arjun - Pooja Hegde's 'Seeti Maar' for Salman Khan's Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is a well-known music composer who has given chartbusters like 'Ringa Ringa', 'AaAante Amalapuram', 'Daddy Mummy' etc.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in prominent roles, the film is reportedly set for New Year's Eve release. The film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor, and is set in the 1960s’.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh plays a Maharashtrian again, bowls over internet!

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

