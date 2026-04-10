Ranveer Singh on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to file a revised affidavit of apology over remarks linked to the depiction of Chamundi Devi in Kantara, as per a Bar And Bench report. The submission was made before Justice M. Nagaprasanna during the hearing of a petition related to the controversy.

Ranveer Singh agrees to rework apology over Kantara-related remark, case adjourned to April 23

Ranveer Singh offers to file revised apology affidavit

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, told the Court that Singh had already filed an affidavit expressing regret. He added that the actor was ready to submit a revised version if needed. According to the affidavit, Singh said he did not realise at the time that his remarks could hurt the sentiments of devotees of the deity. He also stated that he respects all faiths and traditions.

Poovayya told the Court that Singh had conveyed his “deepest regret and unconditional apology” through the affidavit. He also said the actor had undertaken to visit the temple of the deity and offer prayers. The counsel further quoted Singh as saying that he grew up in a Sindhi household in Mumbai and was not aware of the sensitivities involved at the time of the incident.

Complainant questions sincerity of apology

The complainant, Prashanth Methal, argued that the affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse. He told the Court that actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty had earlier advised Singh not to make such remarks. He requested the Court to direct the filing of a proper affidavit.

Poovayya responded that he was willing to discuss the wording of the apology with the complainant and submit a revised affidavit before the Court. Justice Nagaprasanna recorded the submission and adjourned the matter to April 23.

Remarks at IFFI Goa led to controversy

The case relates to a speech delivered by Singh at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. During the event, Singh praised Shetty’s performance in Kantara. While referring to the portrayal of the deity, he described Chamundi Devi as a “female ghost” and mimicked a moment from the film. The remarks later triggered criticism on social media.

Following a complaint, a Bengaluru magistrate ordered an investigation under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Based on the order, the High Grounds Police Station registered an FIR against Singh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to religious enmity, religious insult and public mischief.

Singh later approached the High Court, stating that his remarks were taken out of context and were meant only to appreciate Shetty’s performance. He also said there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments or create disharmony between communities.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to submit unconditional apology affidavit in Kantara mimicry controversy; next hearing on April 10: Report

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