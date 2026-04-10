Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as the new global brand ambassador for Bentley Motors, marking the beginning of a new collaboration between the actor-producer and the luxury automobile brand. The announcement is accompanied by a new campaign set to launch this weekend, with an extended film scheduled to premiere in the coming weeks.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Bentley as global ambassador; debuts in new campaign shot in Los Angeles

The campaign introduces a fresh creative direction for Bentley, captured by Co-Creative Director Greg Williams. Shot in a documentary-style format, the film offers a more personal and conversational look at Priyanka’s journey, featuring candid reflections on her life, career, and creative outlook. The visuals were filmed at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, with the Bentley Continental GT subtly integrated into the narrative.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins a growing roster of global ambassadors associated with the brand, including Greg Williams and Mai Ikuzawa, who were appointed as Co-Creative Directors last year. The campaign positions her as part of Bentley’s broader effort to evolve its storytelling and connect with audiences through more authentic narratives.

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyanka said, “I’ve always been drawn to Bentley’s commitment to craftsmanship and storytelling, because there’s an intentionality behind every detail that feels rare. As someone who lives for the creative energy of being on set, this collaboration felt instinctive. It’s about shared values, but also about a shared appreciation for the process behind what we create.”

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Ben Whattam, Marketing Director at Bentley Motors, also commented on the association, stating, “Priyanka brings a fresh energy and authentic perspective that aligns with Bentley. The film’s relaxed style allows her voice and personality to come through naturally, creating something more authentic than traditional advertising.”

With a career spanning nearly 25 years, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has established herself as a prominent figure across film, television, and global entertainment. In addition to her work as an actor, she is also a producer, entrepreneur, and author. Beyond her professional achievements, she is associated with several social causes and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for education and child welfare.

The collaboration marks another global milestone for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as she continues to expand her presence across international platforms and brand partnerships.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Bvlgari billboard on Sunset Boulevard sparks conversation on representation

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