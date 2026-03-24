Actor Ranveer Singh is set to submit an affidavit offering an unconditional apology in connection with the controversy surrounding his mimicry of a scene from Kantara at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2025. According to a report by NDTV, the affidavit will be filed before the court on April 10, 2026, when the matter is scheduled to be heard next.

Ranveer Singh to submit unconditional apology affidavit in Kantara mimicry controversy; next hearing on April 10: Report

As part of the apology process, the actor is also expected to personally visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysuru. The development follows objections raised by the complainant’s counsel, who argued that Ranveer had only issued a written apology on social media earlier and had not expressed regret verbally before the court.

During the recent proceedings, the complainant’s lawyer Prashant Methal stated that the earlier apology appeared to be formal rather than sincere. Responding to this, Ranveer Singh’s legal team informed the court that the actor was genuinely hurt by the situation and would soon submit a written apology in the form of an affidavit.

The controversy dates back to the closing ceremony of IFFI in Goa, where Ranveer spoke about watching Kantara: Chapter 1 and praised filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty for his performance. During the interaction, Ranveer imitated the Daiva possession sequence from the film and referred to the figure as a “female ghost.” Although the imitation was intended as a tribute, it was perceived by some viewers as insensitive and disrespectful to the cultural context of the sequence. Reports also suggested that Rishab Shetty, who was present at the event, advised him not to continue the act.

Following the backlash in December 2025, Ranveer issued an apology on Instagram, clarifying that his intention was to acknowledge Rishab Shetty’s performance. He wrote that he admired the effort required to perform the scene and expressed regret if his remarks had hurt sentiments. He also stated that he has always respected cultural traditions and beliefs across the country.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar shares his views on Ranveer Singh-Kantara controversy: “He crossed a line…he was praising the performance and got lost in the flow”

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