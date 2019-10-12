The cast of ‘83 is back in India after they wrapped up shooting for the movie, the cast even had a wrap-up party for the same which was hosted by Deepika Padukone.

Talking about the experience of shooting at the real-life locations like the Lords stadium, director Kabir Khan shared, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”

’83 traces the iconic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 world cup against West Indies as they made history and picked the World Cup for the first time ever.

Ranveer Singh playing the iconic Kapil Dev, to Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, ‘83 has a huge ensemble cast. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to look exactly like the 1983 World Cup