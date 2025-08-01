The winners of the prestigious 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, honouring excellence in Indian cinema for the year 2023. Among the standout achievements this year, Rani Mukerji bagged the National Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The emotional courtroom drama, directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Based on true events, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway narrated the harrowing journey of a mother fighting a foreign legal system to regain custody of her children. Rani Mukerji's portrayal of Debika Chatterjee — a mother’s raw, unrelenting fight — was widely praised and now stands recognized at the highest national level.

On winning the award Rani Mukerji stated, “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30 year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30 year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours.”

She stated, “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply.. a mother's love for her child is unconditional…I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this.”

Rani further elaborated, “It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years! Your unconditional love and support is everything that I have ever needed to stay motivated, to show up at work every day and to deliver performances that have entertained you. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. So, without you I would be a nobody today.

Rani delivered a powerful performance, infusing the character with raw emotion, vulnerability, and strength. She authentically portrayed the pain and determination of a mother who refused to back down. The emotional intensity she brought to both the courtroom scenes and the more subdued moments of maternal grief is profoundly affecting and uplifting.

The film not only highlighted cultural tensions and the indifference of bureaucracy but also reinforced Rani’s exceptional talent in leading a film with grace and depth.

