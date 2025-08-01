comscore
BREAKING: Coolie is Rajinikanth’s FIRST film in 36 years to be awarded an ‘A’ certificate by CBFC; will it affect its prospects in the Hindi speaking markets?

By Fenil Seta -

The month of August is here and the release of Coolie is less than two weeks away. The excitement for it is sky-high as it marks superstar Rajinikanth’s first film with blockbuster filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, in a significant development, the film has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This was confirmed by the producers, Sun Pictures, on their official social media accounts today at 6:00 pm.

Interestingly, in more than 3 ½ decades, Rajinikanth’s films haven’t received ‘A’ rating. His movies have essentially been lapped up by the audience of all ages but Coolie will clearly be an exception. In the 80s, several of his films were given an adult rating, like Puthukavithai (1982), Ranga (1982), Naan Sigappu Manithan (1985), Netrikkan (1981), etc. Oorkavalan (1987) is also said to be ‘A’ rated, as per his fans, but Bollywood Hungama couldn’t verify it. Siva (1989) was the last film of the mega star to be awarded an ‘A’ certificate. In other words, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s first adult film in 36 years. Interestingly, Coolie is also Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first adult film ever.

Coolie is all set to clash with another gigantic film, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, on August 14. With the film being given an adult rating, it remains to be seen whether its prospects will be affected, especially in the Hindi-speaking markets, more so when it faces tough competition from the YRF Spy Universe saga. But then, the success of films like Animal (2023), Kabir Singh (2019) etc. have proved that A-rated films can also excel big time at the ticket window, if they get widespread acceptance from the target audience.

Coolie’s much-awaited trailer will be out tomorrow, that is, August 2. It is keenly awaited as that would finally give an idea of how well it can work in the Northern belt. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna in supporting roles.

