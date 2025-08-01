The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were officially announced on Friday at a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The prestigious awards honour excellence in Indian cinema and recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

71st National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography

Among the biggest winners this year was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which took home two major honours. The romantic family drama, known for its vibrant storytelling and strong ensemble cast, won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The category celebrates films that resonate widely with audiences while upholding cinematic and emotional integrity.

In addition, the film also bagged the award for Best Choreography for the energetic and visually striking number ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The elaborate dance sequence, featuring leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was praised for its grandeur, fusion of classical aesthetics, and impeccable execution.

Reacting to the recognition, director Karan Johar shared, “I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.. I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to recieve.”

The National Film Awards continue to serve as one of the most credible platforms in recognising artistic merit across languages and genres in Indian cinema. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani securing key wins, the film's success highlights the enduring appeal of mainstream cinema that blends traditional values with modern narratives.

The full list of winners showcases the diversity and evolving creativity in Indian filmmaking, affirming the industry’s commitment to both entertainment and excellence.

