Ajay Devgn's horror thriller with Rohit Jugraj has locked its title. While early reports had circulated Griha Pravesh as the working title, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the film has officially been titled Suryasparsh.





Devgn plays a supernatural, morally ambiguous character in this high-concept story inspired by Veda Vyasa’s book Garuda Puran, a Sanskrit text comprising a dialogue between Lord Vishnu and Garuda, the King of Birds. The title Suryasparsh sounds catchy and intriguing and aptly signals an eerie world and deepening atmosphere of mystery and dread.

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Jugraj’s horror thriller titled Suryasparsh

The film went on floors on September 2 and will be shot through November, targeting a theatrical release in the second half of 2027. Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios are producing in partnership with Ajay's Devgn Films, extending their years-long association that has yielded successful films such as Drishyam, Raid and Shaitaan. Their upcoming project includes Drishyam: The Conclusion, the final chapter of their beloved family thriller franchise, slated to release in theatres on October 2.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, who previously assisted on Ram Gopal Varma's Ajay Devgn-starrer horror film Bhoot (2003), and has since directed films such as the Sardaarji franchise and streaming shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Chamak, Suryasparsh promises to draw audiences into a haunting new world of mystery, fear and suspense.

“Its suspense comes not from spectacle, but from the questions it raises and the unease it quietly builds,” producer Abhishek Pathak said in a statement issued during the announcement of the film earlier this month. “With Ajay Devgn as actor and producer, the project gained an added creative dimension, while Rohit Jugraj was the right filmmaker to bring this haunting material to life. I’m delighted that Panorama Studios is backing this film and continuing our association with Devgn Films.”

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn-starrer Ranger pushed to 2027; WON’T clash with Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s comic caper, Eetha

More Pages: Surya Prakash Box Office Collection

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