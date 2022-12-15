comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood News

Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh are working with each other for the first time in the movie directed by Pawan Kripalani

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of the Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh-starrer Gaslight have decided to release the film directly on OTT, as per a report in PeepingMoon. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film, which is a psychological thriller, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar

 

Explaining the reason for the makers opting for an online release, the publication quoted a source saying, “Gaslight is a psychological thriller with a strikingly unconventional plot, which might not be of interest to theatre-going audiences. This genre of movies has worked better on OTT than in cinemas in the past, and hence the makers have decided to give it a digital release as that would give the film a better reach besides the financial safety that comes with it.”

The unusual casting of the film had made heads turn when it was announced as none of the three actors – Vikrant, Sara and Chitrangada – have worked with each other before.

Kripalani’s last directorial venture was the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. His last thriller was the Radhika Apte-starrer Phobia. The film tackled an out-of-the-box subject of the psychological condition agoraphobia.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan juggles between Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Vicky Kaushal’s next

More Pages: Gaslight Box Office Collection

