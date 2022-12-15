The makers of the Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh-starrer Gaslight have decided to release the film directly on OTT, as per a report in PeepingMoon. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film, which is a psychological thriller, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar
Explaining the reason for the makers opting for an online release, the publication quoted a source saying, “Gaslight is a psychological thriller with a strikingly unconventional plot, which might not be of interest to theatre-going audiences. This genre of movies has worked better on OTT than in cinemas in the past, and hence the makers have decided to give it a digital release as that would give the film a better reach besides the financial safety that comes with it.”
The unusual casting of the film had made heads turn when it was announced as none of the three actors – Vikrant, Sara and Chitrangada – have worked with each other before.
Kripalani’s last directorial venture was the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. His last thriller was the Radhika Apte-starrer Phobia. The film tackled an out-of-the-box subject of the psychological condition agoraphobia.
