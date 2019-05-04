Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 2:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

RK Studios was sold off 6-7 months ago, reveals Randhir Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

RK Studios, the iconic property of the Kapoor family, was sold off to Godrej Properties. In an official statement yesterday, the company wrote, “The site is strategically located on the main Sion-Panvel Road and offers an extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail malls, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.” It would be developed now as a residential property.

Randhir Kapoor explains the decision of selling off the RK Studios

Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest of the Kapoor siblings, claimed that this decision was the need of the hour. After the fire gutted down the 2.2 acre property last year, the siblings had no option but to sell it off as the maintenance of the same became an impossible task.

Randhir claimed that he hopes the sentiment value attached to this iconic property is honoured by Godrej Properties. He later even added that this has been an emotional journey for the entire family.

For the uninitiated, it was truly a sad moment for Indian cinema when a fire broke out at RK Studios last year. It affected some major areas of the studio with even memorabilia being destroyed in the process.

After much contemplation, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor had confessed in reports that with a heavy heart they had to let go off the studio since there was too much destruction.

Also Read: Kapoor family sells off RK Studios to Godrej Properties (details inside)

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kapoor family sells off RK Studios to Godrej…

Randhir Kapoor CONFIRMS that Rishi Kapoor is…

Rishi Kapoor is CANCER free confirms…

"He's doing very well and he will be back…

Randhir Kapoor bonds with author Chaitanya…

Indian Idol 10 to pay tribute to RK Studios…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification