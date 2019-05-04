Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 11:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Alia Bhatt to play Madhuri Dixit in her biopic?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt is currently numero uno in the industry and her current Kalank debacle has not deterred her from being the queen of both masses and critics. Now, she is busy with her maiden South project RRR and is also all flushed with shoot and work for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt to play Madhuri Dixit in her biopic

Amidst this, veteran actor and Kalank co star Madhuri Dixit claimed that she would love for Alia Bhatt to play her in her biopic.

Madhuri said that Alia has a certain exuberance on screen and she would be perfect to play her on screen. She said if anyone wants to make a biopic on her they should cast Alia in her garb. But there is one condition, Alia will have to learn Kathak for the same! We all know how superb Madhuri is with her dance. She is known as a Dhak Dhak girl not for any reason. Filmmakers, are you listening?

Meanwhile, Alia is taking Kalank failure very well. She is not letting it affect her and taking it positively. She is currently prepping for Sadak 2 with dad Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji heads to London with Alia Bhatt and team Brahmastra

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Aur Pinky…

WOAH! Ayushmann Khurrana to be seen as Sita,…

Alia Bhatt’s role increased in SS…

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 plot revealed, makers…

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will have a…

Randhir Kapoor CONFIRMS that Rishi Kapoor is…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification