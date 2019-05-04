Alia Bhatt to play Madhuri Dixit in her biopic?

Alia Bhatt is currently numero uno in the industry and her current Kalank debacle has not deterred her from being the queen of both masses and critics. Now, she is busy with her maiden South project RRR and is also all flushed with shoot and work for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Amidst this, veteran actor and Kalank co star Madhuri Dixit claimed that she would love for Alia Bhatt to play her in her biopic.

Madhuri said that Alia has a certain exuberance on screen and she would be perfect to play her on screen. She said if anyone wants to make a biopic on her they should cast Alia in her garb. But there is one condition, Alia will have to learn Kathak for the same! We all know how superb Madhuri is with her dance. She is known as a Dhak Dhak girl not for any reason. Filmmakers, are you listening?

Meanwhile, Alia is taking Kalank failure very well. She is not letting it affect her and taking it positively. She is currently prepping for Sadak 2 with dad Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

