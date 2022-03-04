Yesterday, actor Randeep Hooda underwent a knee surgery at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The injury took place while he was shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming OTT series, Inspector Avinash. As per the news from the set, Randeep had taken some medications for the injury. Before that, he made sure that he completed his ongoing action sequence with his fellow actor, Amit Sial.

Well, this is the same knee injury that Randeep had while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starrer, Radhe in the year 2021. The surgery went successfully and the actor was seen smiling all way long. Now, the actor has finally been discharged from the hospitalas he was spotted by the paps . He was seen wearing a knee band to get support.

On the work front, Randeep has an interesting lineup ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original CAT. This is not all, as he will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz, in his upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

