Last Updated 04.03.2022 | 1:54 PM IST

Bappi Lahiri’s ashes immersed in Kolkata, son Bappa says ‘he was the son of Bengal’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri’s demise has left his fans and the entire industry in shock. He passed away on February 15 and recently his ashes were immersed in river Ganges.

Bappa Lahiri told a tabloid that his grandparent’s last rites were also done at that place. Bappi Lahiri was also the son of Bengal and many people have supported them for years. Bappa said that it was his first visit to Kolkata without his father and also revealed that the late singer-composer wanted his ashes to be immersed in Kolkata just as his parents.

He also added that the singer was just a common boy from Bengal who created his journey with his hardwork and talent without any support from the producers or anyone else.

