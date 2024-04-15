Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, who was accused of killing Sarbjit Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Lahore, Pakistan.

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, the man accused of the murder of Sarabjit Singh, met his demise when unidentified assailants targeted him in Lahore, Pakistan. The incident occurred on Sunday in the Islampura area, where Tamba was attacked by assailants riding motorcycles. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Tamba ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.

Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

The news of Tamba's demise prompted a response from actor Randeep Hooda, who portrayed the role of Sarabjit Singh in the biopic Sarbjit. Taking to his social media platform, Hooda expressed his sentiments, stating, "KARMA. Thank you ‘Unknown Men’ / Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served."

Sarabjit Singh, whose tragic story captivated many, met his unfortunate end on June 26, 2013, after enduring a week-long assault by fellow inmates, including Amir Tamba, within the confines of Kot Lakhpat jail. He spent 23 years incarcerated in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Randeep's portrayal of Sarabjit Singh in the biopic shed light on the injustice faced by the late Indian national, whose story touched hearts across borders. For the unversed, Sarbjit, starring Randeep along with Richa Chadha and Aishwarya Rai, was released in 2016.

