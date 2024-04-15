comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.04.2024 | 4:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

en Bollywood News Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, who was accused of killing Sarbjit Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Lahore, Pakistan. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, the man accused of the murder of Sarabjit Singh, met his demise when unidentified assailants targeted him in Lahore, Pakistan. The incident occurred on Sunday in the Islampura area, where Tamba was attacked by assailants riding motorcycles. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Tamba ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.

Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

The news of Tamba's demise prompted a response from actor Randeep Hooda, who portrayed the role of Sarabjit Singh in the biopic Sarbjit. Taking to his social media platform, Hooda expressed his sentiments, stating, "KARMA. Thank you ‘Unknown Men’ / Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served." 

Randeep Hooda REACTS to “Unknown men” shooting Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz in Lahore: “Some justice has been served”

Sarabjit Singh, whose tragic story captivated many, met his unfortunate end on June 26, 2013, after enduring a week-long assault by fellow inmates, including Amir Tamba, within the confines of Kot Lakhpat jail. He spent 23 years incarcerated in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Randeep's portrayal of Sarabjit Singh in the biopic shed light on the injustice faced by the late Indian national, whose story touched hearts across borders. For the unversed, Sarbjit, starring Randeep along with Richa Chadha and Aishwarya Rai, was released in 2016. 

Also Read: Randeep Hooda REACTS to lack of awards for Sarbjit: “Did I feel bad? Of course, I did. But it’s…”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan Gunshot Firing: Attackers booked…

Salman Khan gets phone call from Maharashtra…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger…

Salman Khan receives another major threat as…

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi makers unveil release…

Pooja Hegde’s Luxurious Move: Deva actress…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification