Kamal Haasan bounced back with a bang with the 2022 Tamil flick Vikram. It also did decent business in the Hindi version and hence, there’s a lot of excitement for Kamal Haasan’s next, Indian 2 across the country. The first part, which was released in 1996, had generated a massive craze and hence, the trade and industry feel the sequel can also be a huge money-spinner. Recently, the makers announced two posters of Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan in a massive avatar. However, the release date wasn’t mentioned, and they chose to only reveal that the film will arrive in cinemas on June.

SCOOP: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 expected to release on June 14; might clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

Bollywood Hungama has learned the exact date on which the film will be released. A source told us, “The team has most probably locked June 14 for Indian 2. They feel that it is the apt time to arrive in theatres and will give them time for two months to promote their product. An announcement is expected soon.”

The source also said, “The team of Indian 2 is also looking at other dates but is more keen on June 14. A decision should be taken in a week’s time.”

Meanwhile, an industry insider commented, “They might probably release a day earlier, on Thursday, June 13, as it usually happens for big Tamil films.”

Interestingly, two major Hindi films are also scheduled on June 14 – Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, and Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut which features her as Ex-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Indian 2 also stars S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh and is directed by Shankar. The first part was released in Hindi as Hindustani. Taking a leaf out of it, the sequel's Hindi version is called Hindustani 2. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Indian was the story of a veteran freedom fighter, who starts murdering the wrongdoers and corrupt using an ancient martial arts technique. It featured Kamal in a double role along with Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar. The music by A R Rahman was a big hit.

