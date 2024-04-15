comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mouni Roy expands her restaurant empire, opens Badmaash in Bangalore

Badmaash’s new outlet in Bangalore promises to tantalize taste buds with its innovative take on Indian cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and electrifying vibes.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood star and entrepreneur Mouni Roy is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a brand new location of her popular restaurant, Badmaash, in the vibrant city of Bangalore. Following the success of its Mumbai and Bangalore outlets, Badmaash’s new outlet in Bangalore promises to tantalize taste buds with its innovative take on Indian cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and electrifying vibes.

Mouni Roy, known for her captivating performances and charismatic personality, brings her passion for food to life through Badmaash. The restaurant's ethos reflects her love for progressive Indian cuisine, offering a delightful twist on traditional favourites.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

“In the heart of Sarjapur, we're opening the doors to the seventh Badmaash location in the country,” says co-founder Mouni Roy. “Bangalore has embraced Badmaash with so much love, and I'm ecstatic to be expanding our presence here. We've put our hearts and souls into creating a special dining experience, and I'm confident that Badmaash will become a favourite spot for everyone who walks through our doors.”

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy talks about the similarity in playing an actor in Showtime: “There is that struggle to land the next big part”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

