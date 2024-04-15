Badmaash’s new outlet in Bangalore promises to tantalize taste buds with its innovative take on Indian cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and electrifying vibes.

Bollywood star and entrepreneur Mouni Roy is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a brand new location of her popular restaurant, Badmaash, in the vibrant city of Bangalore. Following the success of its Mumbai and Bangalore outlets, Badmaash’s new outlet in Bangalore promises to tantalize taste buds with its innovative take on Indian cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and electrifying vibes.

Mouni Roy expands her restaurant empire, opens Badmaash in Bangalore

Mouni Roy, known for her captivating performances and charismatic personality, brings her passion for food to life through Badmaash. The restaurant's ethos reflects her love for progressive Indian cuisine, offering a delightful twist on traditional favourites.

“In the heart of Sarjapur, we're opening the doors to the seventh Badmaash location in the country,” says co-founder Mouni Roy. “Bangalore has embraced Badmaash with so much love, and I'm ecstatic to be expanding our presence here. We've put our hearts and souls into creating a special dining experience, and I'm confident that Badmaash will become a favourite spot for everyone who walks through our doors.”

