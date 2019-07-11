Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.07.2019 | 2:13 PM IST

The Lion King Hindi teaser: Aryan Khan’s captivating voice for Simba is strikingly similar to Shah Rukh Khan (Watch video)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aryan Khan is all set and raring to go to make his debut in the Hindi version of The Lion King. While Shah Rukh Khan is rendering voice to the mighty Mufasa, Aryan Khan is Simba! The teaser featuring Aryan is finally out and we are super impressed with the star kid.

Not only is his voice captivating, but it also reminds us of his super star father Shah Rukh Khan. Through this teaser it is clear that Aryan has all the makings of a super star. Aryan’s first dialogue as Simba is, “Main hoon Simba, Mufasa ka beta,” and you are SOLD.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a teaser video with the caption, “Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmsindia.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‪Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmsindia

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

‬‬

Also Read: BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan to do voice-overs for Mufasa and Simba in Disney’s live action The Lion King

More Pages: The Lion King (English) Box Office Collection

