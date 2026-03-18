Filmmaker Mohit Suri has addressed ongoing speculation about a potential collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, clarifying that the actor is not part of his next project. Rumours had been circulating for over a month suggesting that Suri and Kapoor were teaming up for a gangster-themed film backed by Yash Raj Films. The reports had generated considerable interest, given the director’s track record with intense romantic dramas and Kapoor’s recent choice of diverse roles.

Mohit Suri clarifies he is not working with Ranbir Kapoor yet: “I wish there was”

In a conversation with Variety India, Suri put the speculation to rest, stating, “Ranbir Kapoor is not in my next film. I genuinely want to work with him and I hope he feels the same way about me. I went to meet him to discuss and intend to work together. Meanwhile, it’s been in news that we are already doing a film together.”

He further spoke about his equation with Kapoor, noting that the actor has followed his work closely over the years. Suri shared that Kapoor often speaks about Awaarapan, a film that did not perform well at the box office but has since developed a following. “He’s one of the few actors and such a great star who appreciates a film like Awaarapan even though it flopped when it was released,” Suri said, adding that Kapoor considers it among his best works.

Highlighting this, Suri pointed out that most actors tend to reference commercially successful projects, whereas Kapoor’s appreciation for a lesser-known film reflects a deeper understanding of cinema. He added that Kapoor’s ability to bring layered performances aligns with the kind of storytelling he gravitates towards.

“I think he has the depth and layered nuances that my kind of films need. But no, there is no Ranbir Kapoor in my film, at the moment. I wish there was,” Suri concluded.

Meanwhile, Kapoor remains occupied with multiple projects. He is currently shooting for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which is planned as a two-part release with the first installment expected to arrive during Diwali 2026. He is also set to appear in Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

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