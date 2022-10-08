comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.10.2022 | 1:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to release next year in the summer of 2023

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut wishes Indian Air Force with this Instagram post on Air Force Day.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On the occasion of Air force Day, we have an update from the close sources of the film Tejas, to release next year in mid-summer 2023. Kangana Ranaut is playing Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the Sarvesh Mewara directorial. Now the recent news on that front is that the film will be ready for the summer release and that the team is working hard to complete their work.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to release next year in the summer of 2023

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to release next year in the summer of 2023

Sources close to the film confirmed the development adding, "The Aircraft dog fights and VFX are taking time but by next mid-year, the team is excited to present the world-class air combats.” These sources further mentioned, "Director Survesh Mewara is leaving no stone unturned and working day and night to meet the VFX for the next summer release.” Wishing today on Air force day, Kangana Ranaut also shared greetings on her Instagram story for all our Air Warriors.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with the shoot of her next directorial Emergency in which she essays the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is a period political drama set against the backdrop of the 70s. Apart from featuring in the film, Kangana is also directing and producing it under her banner Manikarnika films.

Also ReadSCOOP: Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas release deferred, to now release in January 2023

More Pages: Tejas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adipurush director Om Raut breaks silence on…

Abhishek Bachchan and Nikkhil Advani to…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes in support of…

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Manya Singh fights with…

Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo…

Sushmita Sen to play a transgender based on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification