The makers of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana have officially announced that the film’s trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. Positioned as one of the biggest cinematic projects inspired by Indian mythology, the film aims to bring one of the country’s most celebrated epics to audiences across the globe.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana trailer to launch Worldwide on July 24

Earlier, the makers unveiled the Rama glimpse, offering viewers a first look at the film’s visual scale and interpretation of the timeless epic. The preview generated significant buzz and heightened anticipation for the project. With the trailer release date now confirmed, excitement surrounding the film has grown even further.

Planned as a two-part theatrical event, Ramayana: Part One seeks to present the revered story on a grand cinematic canvas through large-scale visuals, emotional storytelling, and advanced visual effects. The upcoming trailer is expected to offer audiences a deeper look into the world created by the filmmakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Announcing the trailer launch on social media, the makers shared the caption, “From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026.”

Inspired by one of the world's most celebrated epics, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana brings together a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, and Rocking Star Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The epic will release globally in IMAX, with Ramayana: Part One arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.

Also Read : Ahead of Ramayana release, makers announce school campaign reaching over 400 schools

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