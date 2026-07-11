Set during the 1999 Kargil War, the series follows the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, highlighting the courage, sacrifice and determination of the personnel involved. Rather than focusing solely on the battlefield, the drama explores the people behind the mission and their contribution to a defining chapter in India's modern military history.

Netflix’s Kargil drama Operation Safed Sagar set to premiere on August 7

Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, Operation Safed Sagar features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we are committed to championing bold, original stories that haven't been told before. Operation Safed Sagar is a story the Indian Air Force has trusted us to tell, a first-of-its-kind series inspired by the IAF's role in the Kargil War. It is a tribute to the courage, camaraderie and sacrifice of The Golden Arrows, a squadron that went beyond the call of duty, in service of the nation. This is a first of its kind war drama series from India that will take the audience into the world of airforce pilots. Their lives, their bravery and the split-second decision-making that goes into keeping our borders safe. All this along with a truly cinematic scale, world-class production values and visual effects makes this series a truly authentic and immersive experience. Bringing this story to life is director Oni Sen, alongside a young, fresh creative team of creators and co producers Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar and a cast that blends new faces with veteran talent. We're proud to team up with Matchbox Shots once again, a studio that shares our passion for powerful, character-led storytelling.”

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Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films said, "What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our Co-Creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices. Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama."

Sanjay Routray of Matchbox Shots LLP said, “Some chapters in our nation's history demand more than remembrance- they deserve to be brought to life with honesty and scale. Operation Safed Sagar is one such story that reminds us that the greatest acts of heroism are often driven by duty, sacrifice, and humanity. When Kushal Shrivastva brought us this extensively researched script, we knew it deserved to be told on the scale it demands. The story finely balances large-scale military action with deeply personal moments of heroism. We're thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring this powerful story to audiences around the world."

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar serves as a tribute to the men and women of the Indian Air Force whose service, commitment and sense of duty continue to inspire generations. The series will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from August 7.

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