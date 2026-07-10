The makers of Ramayana have announced a nationwide school outreach initiative aimed at introducing students to the stories and values of the Indian epic ahead of the film's theatrical release. The campaign, which begins on July 9, is expected to reach more than 400 schools across 18 cities and engage over five lakh students through a series of educational and creative activities.

Ahead of Ramayana release, makers announce school campaign reaching over 400 schools

According to the makers, the programme has been designed to encourage young audiences to explore the themes of Ramayana through drawing competitions, quizzes, interactive discussions and other classroom activities. The initiative also hopes to inspire conversations between children and their families about the cultural significance of the epic.

Sharing the vision behind the campaign, the makers said, "Ramayana has lived on for generations through stories, values and shared memory. With this school outreach initiative, our endeavour is to take that legacy to young minds in an engaging and meaningful way."

They further added, "As we build towards bringing Ramayana to the big screen, we wanted children to experience the epic not just as mythology they have heard of, but as a story of courage, duty, love and righteousness that continues to inspire even today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Activities planned across schools

The initiative has been developed as an interactive engagement programme that allows students to connect with the epic through creative expression rather than conventional promotional activities. Drawing sessions, quiz competitions and discussions will form the core of the campaign, encouraging students to learn about the characters, themes and values associated with Ramayana.

Built around the theme "Hamara Satya. Hamara Itihaas.", the programme aims to create an early connection between younger audiences and the story while celebrating its place in India's cultural heritage.

Part of the film's larger promotional campaign

The school outreach marks one of the first large-scale promotional initiatives for Ramayana, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The two-part film is envisioned as a large-scale cinematic adaptation of the epic. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The first installment is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027. Both films are planned for an IMAX release.

Also Read: SCOOP: Much-awaited Ramayana trailer to be unveiled on July 18

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.