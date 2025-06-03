Ranbir Kapoor is all set to take the Dhoom franchise forward, as reports suggest he will headline Dhoom 4 in a slick new avatar. The fourth instalment of the popular action-heist franchise is being planned as a reboot, with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji likely to helm the project under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dhoom 4 to go on floors in April 2026: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra is personally invested in shaping the new vision for Dhoom 4 and is currently in the process of locking a script that matches with the legacy of the franchise, along with screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan. “Aditya Chopra has been closely involved in developing the story and screenplay of Dhoom 4 with Shridhar Raghavan. They are currently working on the story draft that’s worthy of the hype around the reboot with Dhoom 4,” a source said.

The franchise, known for its suave anti-heroes, looks to continue the trend with Ranbir playing the antagonist. “Ranbir is the apt choice for Dhoom 4, and the character is also designed keeping his aura and personality in mind. The new Dhoom film is being designed keeping the global action standards in mind, and the visual pallete, as also storytelling will be very different from the already established YRF Spy Universe,” the source added.

Details of the rest of the cast continues to stay under wraps including the names of the actors who will be seen in the roles of police officer Jai and Ali, originally played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the film series. YRF is planning to take Dhoom 4 on floors by April 2026, with a target wrap by the end of the same year. The makers are eyeing a 2027 release.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently working on Love & War with real-life wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, will reunite with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 2007’s Saawariya for that period romance. Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji is in the final stages of post-production for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The action thriller is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

With Ranbir’s charisma and Ayan’s storytelling sensibilities coming together for the fourth time, Dhoom 4 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated action spectacles in the coming years.

