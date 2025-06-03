Suhana Khan has officially joined the Adidas family as the new face of the brand's latest campaign, focusing on the Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers. With this association, Suhana steps into the world of high-profile brand endorsements, further establishing her presence in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Suhana Khan joins Adidas as brand ambassador

Speaking about her collaboration, Suhana expressed excitement and a deep personal connection to the brand. “I’m super thrilled to be joining the iconic adidas family. The brand has always held a special place in my heart, with its classic sneakers being a staple in my wardrobe. adidas Originals stands for creativity, authenticity, and staying true to yourself — values I truly admire. To now be part of a legacy rooted in culture that has inspired so many across the world feels incredibly special,” she shared.

Known for her effortless style and poised public appearances, Suhana’s inclusion marks a significant moment for Adidas India’s evolving brand narrative — one that embraces cultural relevance and youthful energy. Neelendra Singh, general manager, Adidas India, highlighted the brand's vision behind the collaboration. “At Adidas India, we have always believed in the power of cultural creators, those who shape the now and define what’s next. Suhana Khan infuses fresh energy into some of our most iconic apparel pieces and classic sneaker silhouettes like the Superstar, reimagining them for a new generation. Her style is effortless and expressive, and we’re excited to welcome her into the adidas family as we continue to champion individuality and self-expression through street culture,” he added.

The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers have long been considered a cultural staple, blending legacy with modern relevance. With Suhana at the forefront, the campaign aims to resonate with Gen Z audiences while staying true to the brand’s timeless ethos.

The actress, who is expected to make her theatrical debut soon with King, has aimed at carving her niche as an actor and public figure. This latest role as a brand ambassador adds another notable chapter to Suhana Khan’s rising journey — one that’s deeply rooted in both heritage and contemporary cool.

