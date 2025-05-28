The relentless rains that lashed Mumbai on May 26 didn’t just disrupt daily life—they also brought film shoots to a halt. Among the affected projects is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious romantic drama Love & War, which has been in production at Film City, Goregaon.

Key Outdoor Sequence With Ranbir and Vicky Delayed

According to a report by Mid-Day, Bhansali had scheduled a crucial outdoor scene with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Monday afternoon. However, heavy rains and waterlogging made it impossible to continue. The scene, described as an intense dramatic moment, required specific lighting conditions that couldn’t be achieved under the overcast skies.

“It was a key dramatic sequence that was set outdoors and required specific lighting. But with waterlogging and unpredictable weather, it became impossible to go ahead,” the report quoted an insider. “Bhansali sir didn’t want to compromise on the visual quality or the safety of the crew.”

Safety Concerns and Logistical Hurdles Prompt Cancellation

The unit of over 500 people also faced commute challenges. With local trains disrupted across the city, several crew members residing in far-off suburbs couldn’t reach the set. Concerned for their safety and well-being, the director decided to call off the shoot for the day.

Scheduling Challenges Amid Star-Heavy Cast

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—a casting combination that has naturally made scheduling tight. While Alia Bhatt wasn’t part of this particular sequence, Ranbir and Vicky had reportedly blocked the week for the film. With heavy rainfall expected to continue, Bhansali has temporarily put the shoot on hold. “The shoot is likely to resume later this week after the situation stabilises. This brief halt, however, won’t disrupt the overall schedule,” added the source.

Despite this interruption, production is expected to stay on track for Love & War, which is slated for a March 2026 release.

