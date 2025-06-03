Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is in the news for many reasons, one of it being that Aamir plans to release it on YouTube after its theatrical run and not on any OTT platform. As part of the promotions of the film, he organized a Taare Zameen Par Fan Meetup featuring the team of the 2007 classic in the presence of hundreds of fans. Interestingly, another YouTube connection emerged with regards to Taare Zameen Par at this event.

BREAKING: Aamir Khan offers to release Taare Zameen Par for FREE on his YouTube channel for 1-2 weeks

The host Laksh Maheshwari said that in the scene where Aamir Khan is seen with a boat, the photograph seen in the room is that of the actor’s mother and father, as per trivia on the internet. Aamir Khan clarified, “No, that’s not my mom and dad. I guess, it is someone else’s mom and dad (smiles)! Maybe it’s Amole Gupte’s parents. I don’t know. But it's not my parents at all.”

The host expressed the desire to show the scene but then revealed that he couldn’t do so as Taare Zameen Par is not available on any streaming platform. Aamir Khan agreed, “Yes, the film is not anywhere.” He then said, “Ek kaam karte hai. I have started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talkies. I’ll tell my team that let’s upload Taare Zameen Par there free of cost. It can be available for 1-2 weeks.” The audience clapped loudly, indicating that they approved of the idea.

TZP team goes down memory lane

Aamir Khan was then joined by Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra and Vipin Sharma and they went down memory lane. Aamir Khan revealed, “For a scene, there was a tear on my face; I didn’t want it. Hence, we removed it. But now, with VFX, such changes are a cakewalk.”

Darsheel Safary spoke about the song ‘Bumm Bumm Bole’, “It was a great experience shooting this song for sir. I was the only one who couldn’t dance. You can see me being upset in the song. I was upset in real life too as everyone around me was dancing. Shiamak Davar sir himself had come to choreograph the song and I was upset about it. Later on, Aamir sir and I did dance together.”

Aamir Khan talked highly of Darsheel, “When I used to explain the shot to him, he used to keep dancing continuously. I used to not mind it as I knew he was absorbing the whole scene. He was not distracted. As soon as we would go for a take, he would get into character immediately.”

Vipin Sharma opened up, “After the film, wherever I used to go, people used to say, ‘Where is Darsheel? You didn’t bring him’. Darsheel was asked the same question.”

Vipin raised laughs as he said, “He used to call me Vipin; it was the most cherished memory of the shoot! One day, I came in the vanity van. He sat on my lap and told me, ‘Vipin, they (people in the unit) will go to hell’. I asked, ‘Why’. He said, ‘They are all eating chicken. You are a vegetarian. You and I are safe’!”

A visibly embarrassed Darsheel Safary clarified, “I was 8 years old then!”

Vipin Sharma, on a serious note, added, “I am not married. I don’t have a family. I never experienced what it means to have a child. He (Darsheel) gave me that experience to feel like a father. I’ll always be there for him!” As expected, Darsheel was quite touched by this confession and so were all the attendees.

