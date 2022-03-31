The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher in the lead, is making waves at the box office in India. Not just that, it has led to a lot of discussions around it. From politicians to cricketers to actors, many have had views about the film. With that being said, with the ongoing mixed reactions to the film, the film is finally set for UAE release. A few days ago, Vivek Agnihotri had revealed that the film was banned in the country and the reasons for the same were unknown. But, the director on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal that the film will release in UAE on April 7 with zero cuts.

The Kashmir Files to release in UAE on April 7 with zero cuts, Vivek Agnihotri calls it a ‘big victory’

“BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait)," he tweeted. The lead actor Anupam Kher also celebrated the news.

Several states in India, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand, have made the film tax-free. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

