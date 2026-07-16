A few days remain before the release of the Ramayana trailer, and excitement is tremendous. Yesterday, we reported that a 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on July 15 with a 'U' certificate. Now, we bring to you some exciting details of the trailer launch event that would take place at San Diego Comic-Con.

Ramayana creates HISTORY at San Diego Comic-Con: ‘International superstars’ Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to unveil trailer with live performances and exclusive surprises in MASSIVE 4,800-seater Ballroom 20

San Diego Comic-Con is the world’s largest annual pop culture and comic book convention. On July 23, the trailer of Ramayana will be screened at the prestigious event in the presence of the film’s team. The panel will be held from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm PDT (Pacific Daylight Time), which translates to 3:45 am to 4:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, July 24.

According to the official website of San Diego Comic-Con, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari will be joined by 'international superstars Ranbir Kapoor (Rama) and Yash (Ravana)'. The website further states that 'The panel includes never-before-seen footage, exclusive reveals, live performances, and special giveaways'.

Another major highlight is that the Ramayana event will be held in Ballroom 20, the second-largest panel venue at the San Diego Convention Center. The massive, column-free hall can accommodate nearly 4,800 people.

Other major attractions at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

On Saturday, July 25, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will reveal what lies ahead for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is expected to be one of the most anticipated panels of the convention, with the trailer of the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday likely to be unveiled at the event. The session will be held in Hall H, the convention’s largest venue, which can accommodate around 6,500 attendees.

Meanwhile, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, a documentary on the legendary co-creator of several iconic Marvel characters, will premiere on July 23. On the same day, indie powerhouse A24 will make a rare appearance in a prime Comic-Con slot with Adam Wingard’s upcoming sci-fi action film, Onslaught. Adam Wingard (of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire fame), Adria Arjona, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens will attend the panel and also showcase 'never-before-seen footage that will not be shown again until the fall'.

Also Read: BREAKING: 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana passed by CBFC with a ‘U’ certificate

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