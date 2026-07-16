The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie recently gave audiences their first glimpse of the franchise's transition from streaming to the big screen. As discussions continue around how the series' signature violence and strong language will translate to theatres, director Gurmmeet Singh has shared that the makers are developing the film with an Adults Only certification in mind.

Mirzapur: The Movie makers are aiming for an ‘A’ certificate, reveals director Gurmmeet Singh

Speaking about the certification process, Singh said the team has tried to retain the essence of Mirzapur while working within the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) guidelines.

"We're targeting an Adults Only certification straight away. Then, of course, the CBFC has its own guidelines regarding language, what we can say, and what we can't. We've tried to manage that and strike the right balance."

Director believes audiences are open to mature storytelling

Singh also said he believes audiences have become more receptive to films made for mature viewers, allowing filmmakers greater creative freedom.

"I also think audiences have matured. If you look at films like Animal, Dhurandhar, and several other recent releases, you can see that adult storytelling is now finding space in theatres. I think that has also set a precedent, allowing us to bring something like Mirzapur: The Movie to the big screen without watering it down."

Star-studded cast returns for the big-screen adaptation

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several familiar faces from the popular crime franchise, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharma. The ensemble cast also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S. Chauhan.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee says fans still call him ‘Mirzapur Compounder’ ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release; says, “That’s exactly the kind of connection I want to build”

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