Bollywood actors and star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going the legal way after paparazzi illegally shot photos of Alia at her residence. Ranbir has called that situation ugly and said that anything can be happening at his house and this was totally uncalled for.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking legal route against paparazzi for invasion of privacy: ‘It was totally uncalled for’

For unversed, Alia Bhatt was quite furious when photographers clicked her photos inside her house. The actress took to her Instagram story to call out the publication for sharing her pictures and even tagged Mumbai Police. Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Rallying behind her and calling own the invasion of privacy, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also shared their grievances. Now, Ranbir Kapoor has spoken up on the issue. In an interview with Miss Malini, Ranbir said, “It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly.”

He continued, “We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently starring in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His next will be Animal releasing in August 2023.

