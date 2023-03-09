Shubhangi Atre confirms separation from husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage; says, “Some damages are beyond repair”

It’s wedding season! The internet is flooded with photos of celebs getting married lately. Amid all these mushy pictures, a shocking piece of news has been broken recently. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre has confirmed separation from her husband Piyush Poorey. The couple has decided to part ways after a nineteen-year-long marriage.

Shubhangi herself confirmed the news during her conversation with Times Of India. Speaking of the same, she told the portal, “It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust, and friendship are the foundation of a strong marriage.”

She further added, “However, we eventually realised that we couldn’t resolve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual lives and careers.”

Shedding light on the process of making the final decision, Atre explained, “It’s still difficult. My family is my top priority, and we all want our families around us. But some damages are beyond repair. When a relationship of so many years breaks, it’s bound to affect you mentally and emotionally. I was also affected, but we had to take this step, and I have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that adversities teach you a lesson.”

During the conversation, she also spoke about their daughter Ashi. She was quoted saying, “She deserved love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes on Sundays to meet her. I don’t want her to be deprived of her father’s love.”

