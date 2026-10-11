Marking the first day of Navratri with a special announcement, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana, while announcing that Part 1 of the two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The makers also confirmed that the advance bookings will open this Dussehra.

Ramayana makers announce worldwide release of Part 1 on November 5, 2026 with new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash

The poster captures Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in the foreground, while Yash’s Ravana towers over them, creating a visual contrast between the characters at the heart of the story.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the announcement with the caption: “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing the film globally (excluding India), while Dharma Productions will act as distributors for the Hindi-speaking market.

Also Read: Ramayana: Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara unveiled in new character posters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.