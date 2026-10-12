The demonstration was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest in Delhi, which demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Imran Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington and several others following their detention during a protest at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday, October 10. The demonstration was organised in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

FIR register against Imran Khan and others over August Kranti Maidan protest: REPORT

The FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station under Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to reports. The provisions cited in the case relate to disobedience of orders issued by public servants, wrongful restraint and offences associated with unlawful assembly. The complaint was filed by police personnel following the gathering, which took place amid heightened security arrangements in the area.

According to reports, more than 400 people were detained during the protest, with some accounts putting the number at around 600 across Mumbai. Those detained included Imran, Lekha and Imran’s cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. They were released later that night.

Ahead of the demonstration, police personnel had barricaded roads surrounding August Kranti Maidan and deployed additional staff to prevent the gathering from proceeding. The detentions took place as authorities maintained security in the area.

Following his detention, Imran took to Instagram to share a selfie from inside a police van. The actor accompanied the picture with the caption, “Apparently I'm going for a drive.”

Lekha also shared updates on social media following the detention. She said she did not know where the police were taking them. After their release, she alleged that the police were not allowing them to return home or arrange a vehicle. She later reassured her followers that they were safe and on their way home.

The Mumbai protest was held in solidarity with the CJP’s demonstration in Delhi, where protesters were also detained during a major police operation. The movement has been demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations concerning the revision of electoral rolls.

With the registration of the FIR, the legal proceedings against Imran, Lekha and the other individuals named in the case have become a fresh development following Saturday’s demonstration. Further details about the case and any subsequent police action remain awaited.

Also Read : Imran Khan to showcase his drift skills at Royal Enfield GRRR Nights × Underground in Mumbai on August 23

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.