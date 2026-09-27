Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. With every asset, from its teaser to its trailer, the excitement surrounding the film has been continuously soaring. Now, amidst the rising exhilaration, the makers have dropped an endearing poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey as Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman, respectively.

Ramayana makers drop new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey after a special event with MrBeast

In the poster of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram looks composed, calm and courageous, carrying an aura of nobility with effortless grace. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi radiates grace, innocence, devotion, patience and fearlessness as Mata Sita, while Ravie Dubey as Lakshman stands as a true embodiment of loyalty, love and protectiveness. The poster holds immense significance as it brings Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman together in a single frame, making it a truly special moment in this epic.

The poster further fuels the excitement to witness Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey bring these iconic characters to life on the big screen. In many ways, the casting has been one of the most crucial aspects of the project, and this poster says it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Bringing to life one of the greatest tales ever told, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana seeks to translate the epic’s scale, emotion and timeless characters into a cinematic spectacle. Ranbir Kapoor essays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: VIRAL moment: Ranbir Kapoor teaches MrBeast to say “Jai Shri Ram”; Namit Malhotra explains Ramayana’s bow challenge to MrBeast with The Odyssey reference

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