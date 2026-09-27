Ramayana makers unveil new poster featuring Yash as Ravana after special event with MrBeast

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new official poster featuring Yash as Ravana, following a special event attended by global internet personality MrBeast. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana makers unveil new poster featuring Yash as Ravana after special event with MrBeast

Yash’s portrayal of Ravana was already glimpsed in the trailer released a couple of months ago. The newly released poster offers another look at his interpretation of the character, with the actor seen in an elaborate royal appearance.

In the poster, Yash is dressed in a heavily embellished golden crown featuring gemstones, along with layered pearl necklaces and gold bracelets. His intense expression and imposing appearance form the focus of the visual, offering another glimpse of how Ravana has been designed for the film.

The poster comes shortly after the makers hosted a special event where MrBeast was present. The latest reveal adds to the promotional campaign around the upcoming epic ahead of its theatrical release.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash Lead Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is based on the Indian epic and is being mounted as a two-part project. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release, with Ramayana: Part 1 arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana: Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana makers drop new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey after a special event with MrBeast

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