A special Ramayana-led event was held today in Mumbai in the presence of none other than MrBeast. With more than 517 million subscribers, his main channel is the most subscribed on YouTube. MrBeast was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. The event started more than 3 hours late, which angered the media. During the event, it was only Ravie Dubey who apologized for the delay.

VIRAL moment: Ranbir Kapoor teaches MrBeast to say “Jai Shri Ram”; Namit Malhotra explains Ramayana’s bow challenge to MrBeast with The Odyssey reference

MrBeast said, “It's a lot of fun to be here. Thanks for having me. Are you guys having a good time? I feel very, very grateful and it was amazing to see some parts of the movie.”

At this point, an adorable moment unfolded on stage. Some members of the media began chanting, “Jai Shri Ram, MrBeast.” Unsure of how to respond, MrBeast turned to Ranbir Kapoor for help. Ranbir promptly guided him, following which MrBeast broke into a smile and said, “Jai Shri Ram.” His response was met with loud cheers, claps and hoots from those present.

Ranbir Kapoor then enlightened MrBeast about the Ramayana, “Is it fine if I can call you Jimmy? So, Jimmy, Welcome to India. Ramayana and Shri Ram are very deeply etched in our subconscious since the day we were born. Lord Rama is someone who never tried to be a hero. He’s known as ‘Maryada Purushottam’, which symbolizes a righteous man. He was born as a prince, and he could have had everything he wanted. But he sacrificed it all to fulfil his father’s promise. We use a word in our culture which means Dharma. It means duty. I don’t know if there’s a direct meaning to that. He sacrificed it all as a commitment to his duty.”

Ranbit continued, “Lord Rama is the perfect man, and through this film, you can have a brief introduction to our culture, history and where it all began.”

Namit Malhotra revealed, “MrBeast and I are also collaborating together on a film called The Angry Birds Movie 3. We are producing it and he’s one of the voice actors in it. He did not know we were producing it (laughs).” MrBeast replied, “I learned today that we are actually working together!”

Another interesting moment came when Namit Malhotra explained Sita’s swayamvar to MrBeast and how Lord Rama emerged victorious by successfully completing the bow challenge. He also drew an interesting parallel with the recently released The Odyssey, which features a somewhat similar bow-and-arrow challenge sequence.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love & War: “Hey Handsome”

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