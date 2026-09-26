Kartik Aaryan has resumed shooting for Captain India in London following his National Award win for Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards, held in Gujarat on September 22. The actor was honoured for his performance in Chandu Champion, marking a major milestone in his career.

Kartik Aaryan returns to Captain India sets after National Award win, receives warm welcome from crew

Back on the sets of Captain India, Kartik received a warm welcome from the team, who celebrated his National Award win with a cake-cutting celebration. Baweja Studios shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, with the team writing, “Welcome back Captain @kartikaaryan. Team #CaptainIndia is super proud to have you back on sets and we can’t stop celebrating!! 🥳 From having a National Award winning director to now a National Award winning actor on board 👏👏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baweja Studio (@bawejastudio)

Directed by Shimit Amin, Captain India stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead and is produced by T-Series, Baweja Studios and Dopamine Studios. The actor has now returned to the London schedule of the film, with the team celebrating his achievement before he gets back to work.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

More Pages: Captain India Box Office Collection

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